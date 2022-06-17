VULTURE Release New Digital Single, Music Video For “High Speed Metal”

One year after the release of their latest album Dealin' Death, Vulture returns with a brand new, exclusive digital single. “High Speed Metal” has always been the slogan of the band, it was about time to dedicate a song to this self-explanatory style description. In classical Vulture fashion, High Speed Metal meets all their fans expectations, high octane, fast and catchy metal that will please any fan of heavy, speed, and thrash metal. This song will surely become an instant live classic.

Artwork by Dark Dungeons Atelier:

Watch the brand new video (directed by Victoria Star) for “High Speed Metal” below:

Comments the band: "‘High Speed Metal’ is combining all the elements Vulture's about. Fast and thrashing riffs, drum fills from another world and fierce, deadly vocals! We're happy to now not only have ‘High Speed Metal’ as our slogan but also as a definite track that'll melt front row faces on all upcoming shows!"

The single will be released right on time for the band's live appearances with Exciter that are going to start next Monday. Of course the band will perform ‘High Speed Metal’ on all shows listed including prestigious appearances at Wacken Open Air and Summer Breeze Open Air.

Dates:

June

20 – Den Haag, Netherlands – Musicon

21 – Hamburg, Germany – Bambi Galore

22 – Kassel, Germany – Goldgrube

23 – Aarburg, Switzerland – Musigburg

24 – Passau, Germany – Zauberberg

August

3 – Wacken, Germany – Wacken Open Air

20 – Dinkelsbuhl, Germany – Summer Breeze Open Air

27 – Worrstadt, Germany – Neuborn Metal Open Air

September

10 – Andernach, Germany – Iron Hammer Festival

17 – Schrobenhausen, Germany – Metal Im Woid Festival

November

5 – Innsbruck, Austria – Golden Gallows

(Photo – Victoria Star)