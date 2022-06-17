VULTURE Release New Digital Single, Music Video For “High Speed Metal”
June 17, 2022, an hour ago
One year after the release of their latest album Dealin' Death, Vulture returns with a brand new, exclusive digital single. “High Speed Metal” has always been the slogan of the band, it was about time to dedicate a song to this self-explanatory style description. In classical Vulture fashion, High Speed Metal meets all their fans expectations, high octane, fast and catchy metal that will please any fan of heavy, speed, and thrash metal. This song will surely become an instant live classic.
Artwork by Dark Dungeons Atelier:
Watch the brand new video (directed by Victoria Star) for “High Speed Metal” below:
Comments the band: "‘High Speed Metal’ is combining all the elements Vulture's about. Fast and thrashing riffs, drum fills from another world and fierce, deadly vocals! We're happy to now not only have ‘High Speed Metal’ as our slogan but also as a definite track that'll melt front row faces on all upcoming shows!"
The single will be released right on time for the band's live appearances with Exciter that are going to start next Monday. Of course the band will perform ‘High Speed Metal’ on all shows listed including prestigious appearances at Wacken Open Air and Summer Breeze Open Air.
Dates:
June
20 – Den Haag, Netherlands – Musicon
21 – Hamburg, Germany – Bambi Galore
22 – Kassel, Germany – Goldgrube
23 – Aarburg, Switzerland – Musigburg
24 – Passau, Germany – Zauberberg
August
3 – Wacken, Germany – Wacken Open Air
20 – Dinkelsbuhl, Germany – Summer Breeze Open Air
27 – Worrstadt, Germany – Neuborn Metal Open Air
September
10 – Andernach, Germany – Iron Hammer Festival
17 – Schrobenhausen, Germany – Metal Im Woid Festival
November
5 – Innsbruck, Austria – Golden Gallows
(Photo – Victoria Star)