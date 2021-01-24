W.A.S.P. Bassist MIKE DUDA Talks "The One That Got Away" On In The Trenches With RYAN ROXIE

During this segment of In The Trenches with Ryan Roxie - a podcast hosted by Alice Cooper guitarist Ryan Roxie - called The One That Got Away, Ryan asks his guests to share the story about a piece of gear they still wish they had but it was lost, stolen or sold.

W.A.S.P. bassist Mike Duda reminisces about his '70s SVT Head that had to be sold when he moved to LA in '91-'92, and that was bought back as a gift for his birthday by his friend Joe Sutton.

Unfortunately Cale drummer Paul Blazek's story about his piece of equipment has far from a happy ending. He tells of a gift he got from the late, great drummer Randy Castillo (Ozzy Osbourne, Mötley Crüe), a black snare Ludwig drum that was stolen from a rehearsal studio.