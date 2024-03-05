W.A.S.P. - New Video Trailer Posted For Second Edition Of "7 Savage" Deluxe Box Set, Out Friday

Due to huge demand from the public, a second edition of the W.A.S.P. Deluxe 8LP Boxset from their Capitol Years is being released this Friday, March 8, via Madfish. Watch a new video trailer below.

W.A.S.P. is one of the most consistent and reliable forces in rock music - unstoppable and unassailable, like a heavy metal juggernaut sent back in time from a long-distant galaxy. Frontman Blackie Lawless is undoubtedly one of rock’s everlasting figures – someone’s whose attitude and vision changed the musical landscape around him, in the process bearing fruit to some of the biggest anthems of their time.

Their first five studio albums (W.A.S.P., The Last Command, Inside the Electric Circus, The Headless Children & The Crimson Idol) contributed enough on their own for W.A.S.P. to be considered one of the greatest rock bands of all-time. Those LPs are all presented in this set, mastered half-speed at Air Studios, London for a superior, sharper, more direct and engaging sound.

Packaged within a deluxe red leatherette effect double slipcase, The 7 Savage: 1984-1992 is completed on vinyl with two more LPs: 1987’s Live… In The Raw and new compilation Bonus Tracks & B-Sides featuring the controversial breakthrough anthem "Animal (F**k Like a Beast)".

Compiled with the full cooperation of Blackie Lawless, the box set also includes a 60-page book with exclusive and rare pictures from legendary metal photographers (including Ross Halfin, Tony Mottram, David Plastik and Paul Natkin), along with extensive liner notes from Amit Sharma (Kerrang!, Planet Rock). Also included is an exclusive Blackie Lawless poster, plus a 6 page folding poster replica from the debut LP.

Note: The 2nd Edition has no certificate and is not numbered.

Note: The 2nd Edition has no certificate and is not numbered.

Tracklisting:

Disc 1 - W.A.S.P. (Half-Speed Master)

Side A

"I Wanna Be Somebody"

"L.O.V.E. Machine"

"The Flame"

"B.A.D."

"School Daze"

Side B

"Hellion"

"Sleeping (In The Fire)"

"On Your Knees"

"Tormentor"

"The Torture Never Stops"

Disc 2 - The Last Command (Half-Speed Master)

Side A

"Wild Child"

"Ballcrusher"

"Fistful Of Diamonds"

"Jack Action"

"Widowmaker"

Side B

Blind In Texas"

"Cries In The Night"

"The Last Command"

"Running Wild In The Streets"

"Sex Drive"

Disc 3 - Inside the Electric Circus (Half-Speed Master)

Side A

"The Big Welcome"

"Inside The Electric Circus"

"I Don't Need No Doctor"

"9.5. - N.A.S.T.Y."

"Restless Gypsy [04:59]

"Shoot From The Hip"

Side B

"I'm Alive"

"Easy Living"

"Sweet Cheetah"

"Mantronic"

"King Of Sodom And Gomorrah"

"The Rock Rolls On"

Disc 4 - The Headless Children (Half-Speed Master)

Side A

"The Heretic (The Lost Child)"

"The Real Me"

"The Headless Children"

"Thunderhead"

Side B

"Mean Man"

"The Neutron Bomber"

"Mephisto Waltz"

"Forever Free"

"Maneater"

"Rebel In The F.D.G."

Disc 5 & 6 - The Crimson Idol (Half-Speed Master)

Side A

"The Titanic Overture"

"The Invisible Boy"

"Arena Of Pleasure"

"Chainsaw Charlie (Murders In The New Morgue)"

Side B

"The Gypsy Meets The Boy"

"Doctor Rockter"

"I Am One"

Side C

"The Idol"

"Hold On To My Heart"

"The Great Misconceptions Of Me"

Side D

"The Story Of Jonathan (Prologue To The Crimson Idol)["

"Phantoms In The Mirror"

"The Eulogy"

Disc 7 - Live... In The Raw

Side A

"Inside The Electric Circus" (live)

"I Don't Need No Doctor" (live)

"L.O.V.E. Machine" (live)

"Wild Child" (live)

"9.5. - N.A.S.T.Y." (live)

"Sleeping (In The Fire)" (live)

Side B

"The Manimal" (live)

"I Wanna Be Somebody" (live)

"Harder Faster" (live)

"Blind In Texas" (live)

"Scream Until You Like It" (Theme from Ghoulies II)

Disc 8 - Bonus Tracks & B-Sides

Side A

"Animal (F**k Like A Beast)"

"Show No Mercy"

"Paint It Black"

"Savage"

"Mississippi Queen"

"Flesh And Fire"

"D.B. Blues"

Side B

"Locomotive Breath"

"For Whom The Bell Tolls"

"Lake Of Fools"

"War Cry"

"When The Levee Breaks"