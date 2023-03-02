W.A.S.P.'s BLACKIE LAWLESS On Upcoming European Meet & Greets - "My Intention Is To Give Everyone A Memory That Will Last Them A Lifetime"; Audio
March 2, 2023, 55 minutes ago
The European leg of W.A.S.P.'s 40th Anniversary World Tour begins March 17 with a sold out show in Manchester England. Because of fan demand, the VIP meet & greets with Blackie Lawless that the fans loved in the US will now also be offered on the European tour.
Ahead of the trek, leader Blackie Lawless has shared a message in regards to the VIP meet & greets. Listen below:
VIP tickets can be purchased at waspnation.myshopify.com/. Tour dates and tickets for the 2023 European tour can be found at WASPnation.com/tour.
W.A.S.P.'s European dates are listed below. Support act from April 22 - May 18 is Images Of Eden.
March
17 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy (Sold Out)
18 - Wolverhampton, UK - KK's Steel Mill
19 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City (Sold Out)
21 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy Glasgow
22 - Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK - O2 City Hall Newcastle
23 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy Bristol (Sold Out)
24 - London, UK - Round House
25 - Dublin, Ireland - The National Stadium
26 - Belfast, UK - Ulster Hall
29 - Zwolle, Netherlands - Hedon Zwolle
30 - Köln, Germany - Carlswerk Victoria
April
1 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz
2 - Madrid, Spain - Sala La Riviera
4 - Murcia, Spain - Sala Gamma
5 - Bilbo, Spain - Fever "Caminar Sobre El Fuego"
7 - Antwerpen, Belgium - Muziekcentrum Trix
8 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Effenaar (Sold Out)
9 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio
11 - Malmö, Sweden - Moriskan
13 - Tampere, Finland - Tampereen Tullikamari (Pakkahuone & Klubi)
14 - Helsinki, Finland - Kulttuuritalo
15 - Oulu, Finland - Club Teatria
16 - Umeå, Sweden - Idun
18 - Sundsvall, Sweden - Sporthallen
19 - Gävle, Sweden - Gasklockan
20 - Eskilstuna, Sweden - Lokomotivet
21 - Karlstad, Sweden - Nöjesfabriken
22 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Klubben
23 - Huskvarna, Sweden - Huskvarna People's Park
25 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller Music Hall (Sold Out)
26 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller Music Hall
27 - Norrköping, Sweden - Flygeln
28 - Kalmar, Sweden - Kalmarsalen
29 - Göteborg, Sweden - Restaurang Trädgårn
May
1 - Bremen, Germany - Aladin Music Hall
2 - Mannheim, Germany - Capitol Mannheim
3 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle
4 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn
5 - Saarbrucken, Germany - Garage
6 - Geiselwind, Germany - Music Halle
7 - München, Germany - Backstage Werk
10 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex
11 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks
12 - Milan, Italy - Live Club
13 - Padova, Italy - Padova Hall
14 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Center urbane kulture kino Šiška
15 - Brno, Czech Republic - Soda Music Club
17 - Bucharest, Romania - The Roman Arenas
18 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Universidada Sports Hall