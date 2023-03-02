W.A.S.P.'s BLACKIE LAWLESS On Upcoming European Meet & Greets - "My Intention Is To Give Everyone A Memory That Will Last Them A Lifetime"; Audio

The European leg of W.A.S.P.'s 40th Anniversary World Tour begins March 17 with a sold out show in Manchester England. Because of fan demand, the VIP meet & greets with Blackie Lawless that the fans loved in the US will now also be offered on the European tour.

Ahead of the trek, leader Blackie Lawless has shared a message in regards to the VIP meet & greets. Listen below:

VIP tickets can be purchased at waspnation.myshopify.com/. Tour dates and tickets for the 2023 European tour can be found at WASPnation.com/tour.

W.A.S.P.'s European dates are listed below. Support act from April 22 - May 18 is Images Of Eden.

March

17 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy (Sold Out)

18 - Wolverhampton, UK - KK's Steel Mill

19 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City (Sold Out)

21 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy Glasgow

22 - Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK - O2 City Hall Newcastle

23 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy Bristol (Sold Out)

24 - London, UK - Round House

25 - Dublin, Ireland - The National Stadium

26 - Belfast, UK - Ulster Hall

29 - Zwolle, Netherlands - Hedon Zwolle

30 - Köln, Germany - Carlswerk Victoria

April

1 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

2 - Madrid, Spain - Sala La Riviera

4 - Murcia, Spain - Sala Gamma

5 - Bilbo, Spain - Fever "Caminar Sobre El Fuego"

7 - Antwerpen, Belgium - Muziekcentrum Trix

8 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Effenaar (Sold Out)

9 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

11 - Malmö, Sweden - Moriskan

13 - Tampere, Finland - Tampereen Tullikamari (Pakkahuone & Klubi)

14 - Helsinki, Finland - Kulttuuritalo

15 - Oulu, Finland - Club Teatria

16 - Umeå, Sweden - Idun

18 - Sundsvall, Sweden - Sporthallen

19 - Gävle, Sweden - Gasklockan

20 - Eskilstuna, Sweden - Lokomotivet

21 - Karlstad, Sweden - Nöjesfabriken

22 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Klubben

23 - Huskvarna, Sweden - Huskvarna People's Park

25 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller Music Hall (Sold Out)

26 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller Music Hall

27 - Norrköping, Sweden - Flygeln

28 - Kalmar, Sweden - Kalmarsalen

29 - Göteborg, Sweden - Restaurang Trädgårn

May

1 - Bremen, Germany - Aladin Music Hall

2 - Mannheim, Germany - Capitol Mannheim

3 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

4 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn

5 - Saarbrucken, Germany - Garage

6 - Geiselwind, Germany - Music Halle

7 - München, Germany - Backstage Werk

10 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex

11 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks

12 - Milan, Italy - Live Club

13 - Padova, Italy - Padova Hall

14 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Center urbane kulture kino Šiška

15 - Brno, Czech Republic - Soda Music Club

17 - Bucharest, Romania - The Roman Arenas

18 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Universidada Sports Hall