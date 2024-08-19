Wacken Open Air 2024 - Official Aftermovie Video Released

Under the motto "Witches & Warlocks" the sold out Wacken Open Air 2024 took place from July 31 to August 3, 2024. Watch 85,000 Metalheads from all around the globe celebrating the biggest metal party in the world in a tiny village in northern Germany.

Says organizers: "With this offial aftermovie a huge "Thank You!" goes out to all participants and followers of Wacken Open Air 2024! See you in Wacken - rain of shine!"

