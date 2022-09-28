WARKINGS Debut Lyric Video For New Single "To The King"

Escaping the underworld once more, the mighty Warkings rejoin on the battlefield with an unforeseen new ally - none other than legendary sorceress Morgana Le Fay. The sister of Arthur and mistress of the lost has joined the ancient royalty to accompany them in all of their upcoming battles! So, beware for the fourth chapter of the Warkings saga, Morgana, to be released on November 11 via Napalm Records.

After the release of their first single alongside the new album pre-order kickoff, the mighty four piece returns. With their second single, “To The King”, and a new lyric video, the Warkings pay tribute to their most loyal fans, the warriors and shield maidens who stand by their side at every battle. It’s the band’s first song specifically dedicated to their devotees.

The mighty Tribune states: “This song is for you... it is for every warrior and shieldmaiden who marches with us since we started this journey.

It’s your battle hymn and our tribute to the best army of fans one can imagine. Let your voices crack the sky.”

Watch the new lyric video for “To The King”:

Forging their musical steel in the tradition of Powerwolf, Sabaton, HammerFall and Running Wild, the Warkings burst onto the battlefields in 2018. They gathered their Warriors around the world and entered the Official German Album Charts 2021 at #13 with Revolution. Gathered in the golden halls of Valhalla, the four ancient kings - a roman Tribune, a wild Viking, a noble Crusader and a martial Spartan - are now back with Morgana, having already escaped from the underworld, fought the Monarchs of the dusk and called for Revolution.

Warkings on Morgana: “A voice so dark and evil... a tale so twisted and mysterious. We created epic songs to tell the story of the dark sorceress. Welcome to the hellfire... the burning world of Morgana le Fay.”

Morgana will be available in the following formats:

- Wooden Deluxe Box (incl. 1CD Digisleeve, medallion of the dark sorceress, full dice-game, consisting of: valvet bag with Warkings logo, 5 glow in the dark dice, 5 playing cards, game instructions (front)/ Warkings poster (back) A4 - strictly limited to 500 worldwide

- 1 LP Vinyl Glow In The Dark - strictly limited to 300 worldwide

- 1 LP Vinyl Black

- 1 CD Digisleeve

- Music Cassette - strictly limited to 100 worldwide

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Hellfire" feat. Morgana le Fay

"To The King"

"Monsters" feat. Morgana le Fay

"Last Of The English"

"Heart Of Rage" feat. Morgana le Fay

"Row (Into The Storm)"

"Immortal" feat. Morgana le Fay

"Shame"

"The Rite"

"Legend Untold"

"Armata Strigoi" (Powerwolf Cover) - Bonus Track

"Cry Thunder" - Bonus Track



"Monsters" video:

Back in the realms of the dead after their Revolution, the Warkings were captivated by the eerie and extraordinary chanting voice of “evil” sorceress Morgana La Fey. Obsessed with the idea of telling humanity her own version of her story, the witch inspired the Warkings to include her in their circle as they fought their next battles - a covenant made for eternity.

Warkings are:

Tribune - Vocals

Crusader - Guitars

Spartan - Drums

Viking - Bass

Morgana le Fay - Unholy evocations

(Photo - Matthias Schwaighofer / Schwaighofer-Art)