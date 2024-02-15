WARMACHINE Announces First Show In Nearly Five Years

After an almost five year hiatus, Canada's Warmachine is back and ready to rock Toronto again... finally! Saturday, March 16th at The Rockpile!

According to Warmachine frontman Joe Di Taranto, "...And we're back! Along with the addition of new drummer Alexis Von Kraven, Warmachine is firing on all cylinders and ready to rock again! While we have been quietly working on a new album and follow up to Left For Dead, we've decided to get back to performing live again, starting with a headline date at The Rockpile on March 16th 2024... our first live show in almost five years!"

Check out the official poster for Warmachine, with special guests Superchucker, and opening act Piss Rug:

For further details, visit Warmachine on Facebook.