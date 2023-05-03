Watch CHTHONIC Perform "Pattonkan" At Megaport Festival; Pro-Shot Video

Chthonic is the first Taiwanese artist and first metal band to be featured on the Recording Academy's / Grammys Global Spin. A performance of "Pattonkan" was featured on May 2 live from their home country. Frontman and sitting member of Taiwan's Parliament Freddy Lim wrote "Pattonkan" after an inspiring conversation with the son of a White Terror victim.

Freddy Lim said, "This live video includes the magnificent Kaohsiung harbor view, and I hope audiences around the world can all see the beautiful Taiwan!"

Bassist Doris Yeh said: "It's our great honour to be the first metal band on Global Spin!"

The Recording Academy's / Grammys Global Spin is a performance series featuring artists from around the world where the celebration of the global music community is the focus. Global Spin debuted in September 2021.

Check out Global Spin's Chthonic feature here.

After five years without releasing new music, Chthonic premiered the music video of its new single “Pattonkan" March 1 at Knotfest. "Pattonkan" was released on all digital platforms starting March 2. The "Pattonkan" music video has won the Best Asia Pacific Music Video of Munich Music Video Awards.