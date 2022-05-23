Watch DEEP PURPLE Perform In Jerusalem For First Time Ever; Video

Fan-filmed video footage of Deep Purple's first-ever show in Jerusalem last night (May 22nd) at Tel Aviv’s Menorah Mivtachim Arena can be viewed below:



“Smoke On The Water”:

“Lazy”

Ticket sales flew so briskly that a second date was added tonight at the Jerusalem Payis Arena.

According to bassist Glover, Deep Purple's current lineup marks the longest-standing in the band’s history, an achievement he chalks up to the mellowing out of the golden years.

“Maturity may have something to do with longevity, but it all depends on the personalities in the band,” bassist Roger Glover told The Jerusalem Post in a recent phone interview. “Some bands are volatile, and others are calm. For us, Steve Morse brought an era of peace to the band. When he joined, we decided we weren’t going to be led by anyone. We were a band of five members, all of them equal leaders. So there’s no jealousy and no motives for any arguments.”

Glover said that the band members are excited to get back on stage after the last two years of the COVID pandemic, which has seen them mostly grounded, although they did begin a tour in February that was truncated when some band members tested positive.

Glover has some affectionate feelings for Israel, especially the Tel Aviv restaurant where, “I ate the best hummus I ever had in my life.”

Read the full report at The Jerusalem Post, and find Deep Purple's tour itinerary here.