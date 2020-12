Glenn Hughes returned to his home town of Cannock UK on June 7th, 2009 to celebrate his first band Trapeze and performed two songs; “You Are the Music” from the 1972 album You Are the Music ....We're Just The band and “Touch My Life” from the band’s sophomore effort, Medusa. Hughes left Trapeze in 1973 to join Deep Purple and late drummer Dave Holland would leave the band in 1979 to join Judas Priest.