Queensrÿche and Marty Friedman wrapped up their joint US tour on April 16 at Jannus Live in Saint Petersburg, Florida. During Friedman's set, Queensrÿche singer Todd La Torre took over the drum stool for a performance of Megadeth's "Tornado Of Souls". Video can be viewed below.

La Torre shared the post below, stating, "What a blast playing drums with Marty Friedman." 🤘🤘