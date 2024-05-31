Watch METALLICA Perform "Of Wolf And Man" In Munich, Germany; Official Video Released

On May 24, Metallica embarked upon the 2024 leg of their M72 Tour at Olympiastadion in Munich, Germany. The band have shared the official live video for "Of Wolf And Man" from the concert. Watch below:

Fans are invited to relive Night 1 of M72 in Munich with show notes and dozens of live photos by pre-ordering the live CD here. Expected availability is July 26th.

Setlist:

“Whiplash”

“For Whom The Bell Tolls”

“Of Wolf And Man”

“The Memory Remains”

“Lux Æterna”

“Too Far Gone?”

“Fade To Black”

“Shadows Follow”

“Nothing Else Matters”

“Harvester of Sorrow”

“Room Of Mirrors”

“To Live Is To Die”

"Hardwired"

"Fuel"

"Seek & Destroy"

"Master Of Puppets"

"Master Of Puppets" live video:

Metallica's next show is June 1 in Vienna, Austria. Their complete tour schedule can be found at this location.