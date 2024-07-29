Watch METALLICA Perform "Welcome Home (Sanitarium)" In Warsaw, Poland; Official Live Video Released

Metallica have released the official live video below, featuring their performance of "Welcome Home (Sanitarium)" at at PGE Narodowy in Warsaw, Poland, on July 7.

Metallica recently uploaded two new videos from Furnace Record Pressing – the record plant company the legendary metallers purchased in 2023.

In the first video, the four members tour the facility.

A description reads: “Founded in 1996, Furnace Record Pressing is known for making extremely high-quality vinyl records at its 70,000-square-foot state-of-the-art record pressing facility in Alexandria, Virginia. Metallica has long worked with Furnace: the plant has pressed more than five million pieces of Metallica vinyl over the last decade! But the relationship got a bit more official when the band acquired the pressing company last year. With this next step, the guys thought it was high time they stopped by and saw the operation in action.”

The guys learn a lesson in pressing splatter vinyl in the second video.

A description reads: “Even with 43 years and 12 LPs under their belts, the fine folks at Furnace Record Pressing can still teach Metallica a thing or two about ~making~ a record.

“James, Lars, Kirk, and Robert learn to press vinyl while creating their own copies of Ride the Lightning (Splatter Vinyl).”