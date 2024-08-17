Watch W.A.S.P. Drummer AQUILES PRIESTER Perform IRON MAIDEN's "Genghis Khan"

August 17, 2024, 33 minutes ago

news iron maiden w.a.s.p. aquiles priester heavy metal

W.A.S.P. / ex-Angra drummer Aquiles Priester has shared the new video clip below featuring himself performing Iron Maiden's "Genghis Khan" from the band's 1981 album, Killers.

Priester: "A tribute to Clive Burr and Iron Maiden."

Priester previously shared a video featuring himself performing Iron Maiden's "The Loneliness Of The Long Distance Runner" from the band's 1986 album, Somewhere In Time.


