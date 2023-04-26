WEDNESDAY 13 Graphic Artist JONNY BUSH - "What If Dracula’s Castle And Castle Grey Skull Did It Bareback?"

Wednesday 13 released his ninth studio album, Horrifier, in October 2022 via Napalm Records.

Today, graphic artist Jonny Bush takes a look back at some of the original concepts for Wednesday 13’s newest record, Horrifier.

1 - "We began playing with the idea of having the mask as a focal point, taking inspiration from the Dawn Of The Dead poster, and having the mask acting a titanic monolith surrounded by army personnel and researchers. (Just what IS the horrifier? And why is it here)."

2 - "Again having the mask as a focal point, this time along a woodland path, the Horrifier is an entity that lives within the mask, and places it’s self in an innocents place to be found, and worn."

3 - "A simple horror movie esqe poster style concept, with the mask showing to the side with random organs and teeth dripping from it."

4 - "We started delving into a sort of cosmic horror theme for a while, this concept was very much the insides of a lovecraftian beast."

5 - "We revisited the original concept and placed it in space, perhaps where the Horrifier original hailed from, being worshipped like some godly artefact."

6 - "Continuing the cosmic monolith, we created this concept which would eventually become the basis for the Halfway To The Grave 2023 U.K. tour."

7 - "We played around with not having the actual mask as a focal point, but we still liked the idea of a solid main structure with 13’s face still present. I created this concept based around Pinhead's tower/column in Hellraiser 3 and made it a huge monument."

8 - "Finally, we descended from space and took a sharp left, and thought, ‘What if Dracula’s castle and castle grey skull did it bareback?’ The answer? The birth of what would finally become the Horrifier artwork you hold today. Thanks for looking and reading, I hope you all enjoy the artwork as much as I did drawing it! Thank you as always to Wednesday 13 for the endless support and trust."

Check out the final Horrifier artwork, and tracklisting:

Horrifier tracklisting:

"Severed"

"Insides Out"

"Exhume And Devour"

"You're So Hideous"

"Good Day To Be A Bad Guy"

"Return To Haddonfield"

"Horrifier"

"Hell Is Coming"

"Halfway To The Grave"

"Christine: Fury IN The Night"

"The Other Side"

"Insides Out" video:

"You're So Hideous" video:

"Good Day To Be A Bad Guy" video:

(Photo - Stephen Jensen at F3 Studios)