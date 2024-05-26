What If SYSTEM OF A DOWN Wrote "Thunderstruck" By AC/DC? (Video)

Finnish musician / producer Otu, who works under the banner Moonic Productions, has shared his take on what would happen if System Of A Down wrote AC/DC's "Thunderstruck". Check it out below, get the full version via Otu's Patreon page here.

AC/DC is one of a handful of hard rock bands that never disappears from the Billboard charts, reports Forbes. Whether it’s one or half a dozen tallies, the group can always be found on at least one list. This week, the Australian favorites have several hits going and one famous album that’s still doing well…and one of their biggest singles even manages to return to a tally it’s spent years on.

“Thunderstruck” reappears on this week’s Rock Digital Song Sales chart. The track now sits at No. 13 on the list of the bestselling rock tunes in the U.S.

AC/DC’s high voltage single is not new to the Rock Digital Song Sales chart this week, though it wasn’t present on the tally recently. “Thunderstruck” has previously missed out on the top spot by just one frame, which is frustrating, considering how much time it’s already spent on the list. The group’s smash is nearing 500 weeks on this specific roster.

“Thunderstruck” is present on three Billboard charts this week. As it finds its way back to the Rock Digital Song Sales ranking, the tune also rises to the runner-up rung on the Hard Rock Digital Song Sales list. It’s about to reach 600 weeks on that tally.

Read more at Forbes.com.