What's A Better Grand Piano? Yamaha Or Steinway?

When it comes to choosing a piano there are quite a few to choose from with Yamaha and Steinway ranking at the top of the list. But what sets them apart from each other and how would you choose if you were to find yourself in the market for a piano?



To start off there are quite a few noticeable differences between the two. Steinway pianos are a sight to behold with their handmade wooden finish in Canadian and Alaskan wood. It has a quaint appeal about it with its copper strings and brass pedals.



Yamaha pianos are made from ethically sourced wood such as mahogany and oak derived from parts of East Asia. Yamaha pianos are made to withstand the elements with durable aluminum alloy metal action rails. Its unique acoustic sounds are the result of its thick spruce wooden keys.



Are there differences in sound quality?



Yamaha pianos like for like can sound very much the same. Each Steinway piano is thought to have its own distinct sound which can be an attractive feature for those looking for a piano that is truly different from the mainstream. Both brands however have exceptional sound and performance quality perfect for experienced pianists.



Which piano holds its value best?



Steinway pianos can appreciate in value at around 4% a year – which makes it a very valuable and worthwhile investment/ asset for years to come. Yamahas are very much the same and will retain their original value which makes it too a valuable investment to have.



What are the differences in cost?



A substantial one in some cases. Steinway pianos are typically quite a bit more expensive and can in some instances retail at twice the cost of Yamahas. So, if you’re looking for a more cost-effective quality piano then a Yamaha may well be the more preferable option.



Which piano is played more on concert stages?



Steinway dominates concert stages with the majority of concert piano players playing this keyboard instrument on stage. While this percentage is impressive, Steinway’s marketing and advertising efforts are enviable as it is primarily through these means that they have been able to achieve such popularity and why they are currently the undisputed leaders in concert pianos.



Which piano is harder to play?



The ease with which to play a piano depends on the regulation of its keys independent of its size which usually dictates how easy or alternatively how difficult it is to play. A technician can change the weight of the action of the keys and reduce any friction that might affect sound quality. All of these factors can affect how easy or hard it is to play a piano and each instrument is different according to how it is handled.



In conclusion, the difference between which piano is better - Yamaha or Steinway continues to be debatable. Both pianos are amongst the best in the world and without the cost to consider they are pretty much on a level playing ground.