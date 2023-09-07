WHITESNAKE - Fane Productions Shares BERNIE MARSDEN Live Acoustic Performance Of "Here I Go Again" (Video)

Original Whitesnake guitarist, Bernie Marsden recently passed away at the age of 72. The sad news was confirmed by Marsden's family in a social media post on Friday, August 25).

The message states: "On behalf of his family, it is with deep sadness we announce the death of Bernie Marsden. Bernie died peacefully on Thursday evening with his wife, Fran, and daughters, Charlotte and Olivia, by his side. Bernie never lost his passion for music, writing and recording new songs until the end."

Fane Productions has shared a live acoustic clip of Marsden performing the Whitesnake classic "Here I Go Again" accompanied with the following message:

"Go well, Bernie. In honour of the rock legend's passing, enjoy this acoustic rendition of the classic power ballad from our Fane Online event, accompanied by Paul Jones (The Manfreds).

A Night In with Bernie Marsden was originally recorded at Crazy Coqs in London on Sun 16 May 2021, celebrating the release of his memoir Where’s My Guitar?."

David Coverdale paid tribute to his former Whitesnake bandmate, writing: "Good Morning... I’ve just woken up to the awful news that my old friend & former Snake Bernie Marsden has passed. My sincere thoughts & prayers to his beloved family, friends & fans. A genuinely funny, gifted man, whom I was honored to know & share a stage with. RIP, Bernie XXX"

BraveWords offer our condolences to Bernie's family, friends, and fans. RIP.