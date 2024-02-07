WHOM GODS DESTROY Feat. DEREK SHERINIAN, RON "BUMBLEFOOT" THAL, DINO JELUSICK Launch "Over Again" Single And Video

Whom Gods Destroy, the formidable new progressive metal group formed by keyboardist Derek Sherinian, guitarist Ron 'Bumblefoot' Thal, and vocalist Dino Jelusick, along with the potent rhythm section of bassist Yas Nomura and drummer Bruno Valverde, will be releasing their debut album, Insanium, on March 15 worldwide via InsideOutMusic.

Today, a second single off Insanium is released, and you can also check out the track “Over Again” in a video directed and created by Wayne Joyner, below.

Whom Gods Destroy guitarist Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal commented about “Over Again” as follows: "This is the second song Derek and I began writing, at the time not knowing what the future would be, only that we were starting 'over again'. Soon after, Dino was with us, then Yas, Bruno, and the song came to life. With this song and ‘War…’, our songwriting direction was falling into place - odd phrasing in verses, melodic choruses, strong lyrics, big unison music phrases, wacky solos, lots of energy throughout...".

Insanium will be available on Standard CD Jewelcase, Digital Album, Ltd. 2CD Mediabook (with the bonus track “Requiem”, as well as the entire album as bonus instrumental disc) and as Gatefold 2LP & LP-Booklet on 180g. vinyl in the following variants:

- Black 2LP

- Dark Green 2LP (Ltd. 500x copies from www.insideoutshop.de & various other retailers)

- Custard Colored 2LP (Ltd. 1000x copies at all US outlets)

Insanium tracklisting:

"In The Name Of War"

"Over Again"

"The Decision"

"Crawl"

"Find My Way Back"

"Crucifier"

"Keeper Of The Gate"

"Hypernova 158"

"Insanium"

"In The Name Of War" video:

Whom Gods Destroy lineup (from left to right in photo at top):

Bruno Valverde Drums

Yas Nomura Bass

Dino Jelusick Vocals

Derek Sherinian Keyboards

Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal Guitars

(Photo - Greg Vorobiov)