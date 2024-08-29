WIND ROSE Release "To Be A Dwarf" Single And Music Video

Dwarven power metal warriors, Wind Rose, have unleashed their second single, the epic “To Be A Dwarf”, taken from the upcoming album, Trollslayer, out October 4.

After the catchy deep rock galactic hymn “Rock And Stone”, Wind Rose shows another musical facet on the new single. The epic song takes the listener into the depths of dwarven forges and tells of life under the mountain. The accompanying official music video delves deep into the adventures of the dwarves – including terrifying dragons, huge treasures and mighty mines.

The new album, Trollslayer, will be released on October 4, the day of the start of the biggest tour in the band's history so far, when Wind Rose will head out on the eagerly awaited Wolfsnächte 2024 arena tour throughout Europe with Powerwolf and HammerFall.

Wind Rose on “To Be A Dwarf”: “We chose ‘To Be A Dwarf’ as the second single off of Trollslayer because we wanted to take you deep into the incredible world of the dwarves once and for all. This song is an anthem that makes you feel like you belong to this great folk of fierce warriors, skilled blacksmiths and heavy drinkers. The song also comes with one of the best video clips we have ever made, and it will let you dig through your imagination and see with your own eyes what it is like to be a dwarf.”

Trollslayer follows the success of Warfront (2022), which debuted in the Top 10 on the US Current Hard Music Albums chart. Arriving right before their biggest European tour ever alongside Powerwolf and HammerFall, this album promises to be the perfect blend of signature party anthems alongside select deeper, more serious tracks. Exploding onto the scene with viral appearances on TikTok and amassing almost half a million followers on the platform, as well as almost a million monthly listeners, Wind Rose have solidified their reputation as a powerhouse in the modern power metal scene.

Wind Rose on the new album Trollslayer: “We spent more than 2 years working on Trollslayer, a new Dwarf Metal opera that will entertain you with fast riffs, beer and fun. With Trollslayer we didn’t only keep all the key elements of Dwarf metal, we also brought back the fast paced rhythms typical of our previous albums. Both Wintersaga and Warfront have had a great impact on our fans, even if they have many differences in style. With Trollslayer we unified all the best features of both albums and we are delivering what we believe is the best Dwarf Metal experience so far. We can’t wait to play some of these new songs live for you, are you ready?!”

Trollslayer starts-off with the epic instrumental “Of Ice and Blood”, setting the stage for the fiery energy to come. Next up is the electrifying “Dance of the Axes”, a potent mix of catchy refrains and guttural growls. It is directly followed by two party anthems, “The Great Feast Underground” – which overtakes the listener with crazy dwarven drinking rhythms – as well as throwing the gauntlet with the anthem “Rock and Stone”, a party track inspired by space dwarf first-person shooter video game Deep Rock Galactic. The album continues with three deep and catchy anthems – the fast “Home of the Twilight”, the upbeat “To Be a Dwarf”, and the Warhammer-inspired title track “Trollslayer”. The album concludes with the gripping “No More Sorrow”, showcasing Wind Rose's ability to weave moments of emotional depth into their music. This track proves that even the mightiest dwarven warriors carry the weight of loss and hardship!

Trollslayer brings the listener into an unforgettable journey through the caves of metal, capturing the epic, medieval spirit of the dwarves!

Trollslayer will be available in the following formats:

- 1CD Digipack & Tankard – Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive – strictly limited to 300

- 1LP Gatefold Vinyl Gold, Slipmat, Vinyl Booklet – strictly limited to 200

- 1LP Gatefold Vinyl Black / White Marbled – strictly limited to 200

- 1CD Digipack & Shirt Bundle

- 1LP Gatefold Vinyl Black

- 1CD Digipack

- 1LP Gatefold Vinyl Silver –North America Indies Exclusive – strictly limited to 500

- Digital Album

- 1CD Digipak w/ signed autograph card – (limited North American Newbury Comics exclusive)

- 1LP Gatefold Vinyl Black w/ signed autograph card – (limited North American Newbury Comics exclusive)

- 1LP Gatefold Vinyl Trans Clear Red marbled – Wind Rose store exclusive – strictly limited to 500

Trollslayer tracklisting:

"Of Ice And Blood"

"Dance Of The Axes"

"The Great Feast Underground"

"Rock And Stone"

"To Be A Dwarf"

"Home Of The Twilight"

"Trollslayer"

"Legacy Of The Forge"

"No More Sorrow"

"Rock And Stone" video:

Wind Rose are:

Francesco Cavalieri - Vocals

Claudio Falconcini - Guitars

Federico Meranda - Keyboards

Cristiano Bertocchi - Bass

Federico Gatti - Drums

(Photo - Tommaso Barletta)