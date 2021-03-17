WINDIR To Release Full Discography On Vinyl + Cassette; Teaser Video

After the overwhelming response to Windir's The Sognametal Legacy box set, which sold out in 24 hours, the entire discography of the Norwegian black metal veterans is now available for pre-order on black and various colored vinyls as well as cassette formats.

Pre-orders have started and are available in the Season Of Mist shop here. The release date is set for May 28. Watch a teaser video below.

Windir was founded by Terje “Valfar” Bakken in 1994 and released four albums in the period of 1997 – 2003. The Norwegian band gained a massive following with their unique blend of black and heavy metal with elements of old Norwegian folk music. The identity of the group was strongly connected to their home region Sogn, which was demonstrated in the lyrics and in the concepts of the records. Eventually, they invented and adopted the term ‘Sognametal’ for their style.

The band ended abruptly when Terje “Valfar” Bakken died in 2004. The remaining musicians decided to disband Windir and formed Vreid to march forward, bearing the torch of the Sognametal legacy.

Jarle Hváll Kvåle, bass guitarist and songwriter of Vreid and Windir, comments on the release: “I am so happy that we are finally able to do this. There has been such a huge demand to release these albums on vinyl and I really have been looking forward to this day. These records are important cornerstones in our lives and represent a time that was very special to us. It is great to have a strong partner on board, and I am very proud that we can do this together with Season of Mist.

Next year marks the 20th anniversary of '1184', and we think this is a great occasion to celebrate this unique album, the most important one in the Windir history. With this record, Windir became a full band for the first time and it was the first time that me and Terje wrote an album together. It was a time filled with youthful will, aggression, pride, curiosity and of course beautiful naivety.

So, to celebrate this record and the period it represents, we’ll have the entire Windir legacy available on vinyl. I can’t wait to get my hands on the physical copies and see no better way to celebrate the legacy and brotherhood of our fallen comrade Terje.”