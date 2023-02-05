"Without JOHN BONHAM There Was No LED ZEPPELIN" - A Tribute To The Band's Legacy By PROFESSOR OF ROCK (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"For over a decade, Led Zeppelin ruled rock with an iron fist. No one else even came close. With the release of eight epic, life-altering records including the blockbusters Zeppelin IV, Houses Of The Holy and Physical Graffit, they changed the landscape of rock forever, kicking out classic rock standards left and right. It all came crashing down one morning in the fall of 1980 when their drummer, John Bonham, was found dead. Robert Plant, Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones were so devastated, Page didn’t pick up a guitar for two years. Some bands bring in a replacement and go on, this band knew they couldn’t. Today, we pay tribute to Bonzo and celebrate their final chapter by breaking down their final album, Coda, including their plan to release a punk song under a made up name to get the public’s reaction… next on Professor Of Rock."

Tracklist:

"We're Gonna Groove"

"Poor Tom "

"I Can't Quit You Baby"

"Walter's Walk"

"Ozone Baby"

"Darlene"

"Bonzo's Montreux"

"Wearing and Tearing"