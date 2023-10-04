WOLF Enlist W.A.S.P. Guitarist DOUGLAS BLAIR For Full Metal Holiday Festival While SIMON JOHANSSON Is Busy With SOILWORK

Swedish heavy metal masters, Wolf, have issued the following update:

"Attention! Soon we fly to Mallorca to play the Full Metal Holiday Festival. Unfortunately (guitarist) Simon (Johansson) can’t make it since he is already booked and out playing with his other band Soilwork.

But do not fear, we have of course solved this problem and we are happy to say that our long time friend Douglas Blair Lucek (W.A.S.P.) will step in and help us out so we can come and play for you. We have known Doug for years and we first met him when we toured together in 2009, then he has joined us on stage a couple of times and he even did our sound at the Alcatraz Festival in 2015.

So, rest assure that this will be a night to remember!!!"

Says Simon Johansson: "So unfortunately I will miss the upcoming Wolf show due to touring commitments with my other band Soilwork. We play up in the north of Sweden on the 14th, then the Wolf show is on Mallorca on the afternoon of the 15th so there’s no possibility for me to get there in time.

I have turned every rock and tried to find flights that would make it happen but it was not possible. But, I called my good friend Douglas Blair and asked him if he could help out and be me for a day and luckily he said yes. I have known Doug since we toured with W.A.S.P. and he is a terrific guy and player so this will be awesome. He has also joined us on stage a couple of times as well as done our sound at a big festival. So he’s no stranger to the world of Wolf.

So if you're on Mallorca on the 15th of October don’t miss out on this. It’s gonna be awesome. As they say, the show must go on."

Douglas Blair states: "WOLF - This slamming Swedish power metal quartet opened for W.A.S.P. on several tours in the 2010s - and we always loved their energy and power! I have sat in with them on stage on several occasions for a ripping tune, and even mixed FOH sound for them at a big festival in NL. Singer/lead guitarist Niklas Stavlind is also a talented artist!

Well, shred master Simon also stars in Soilwork, and has a show the night before this SOLD OUT Metal Fest - so I am honored that they've asked me to stand in for this one show, and enjoy playing their great tunes, with my ** twist **. Thanks guys!!"





