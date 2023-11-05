WOLFGANG VAN HALEN And NITA STRAUSS Talk Joint North American Tour - "It's Almost Like It Was Pre-Written For Us To Do Something" (Video)

In the Heavy Consequence clip below, Wolfgang Van Halen and Nita Strauss talk about their joint Fall 2023 North American tour, their experience touring with Van Halen and Alice Cooper, respectively, and much more.

Wolfgang: "It's almost like it was pre-written for us to do something because we shared the Guitar World cover at the end of last year, which was super cool. I'm just stoked that we're able to do this, so thank you so much."

Back in July, Wolfgang Van Halen announced a headline tour this fall to support Mammoth II. The tour kicked off on November 4 in Milwaukee, WI and will run through December 9 when Mammoth returns home to Los Angeles. The dates feature Nita Strauss as direct support.

Tour dates:

November

5 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue ^

7 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone ^

9 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre ^

11 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation at the Intersection ^

13 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall ^

14 - Montreal, QC - Théâtre Beanfield ^

15 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live ^

17 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom ^

18 - Philadelphia, PA - Keswick Theatre ^

19 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live ^

21 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater ^

22 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House Of Blues ^

24 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live Ballroom ^

25 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum ^

26 - Austin, TX - Emo’s ^

28 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre ^

29 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot ^

30 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory ^

December

2 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory ^

3 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox ^

4 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater ^

7 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues ^

8 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues ^

9 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco ^