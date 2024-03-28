WOLFGANG VAN HALEN's Tornado Of Tapping On "Take A Bow"; Video

Premier Guitar has shared the new video below, along with the following introduction...

Being born into rock royalty doesn’t make you a rock star - you’ve gotta earn it with your own chops. And whether it’s the classical pedigree of his first name or the hard-rock infamy of his surname, Wolfgang Van Halen has a long lineage to live up to. As he displays on this episode of Shred With Shifty, he’s more than up to the task.

Wolf joins Shifty to teach the blistering, tap-heavy solo for his song “Take A Bow,” from 2023’s Mammoth II. It follows in his dad’s footsteps, sure, but it also shows Wolf has a voice and vision of his own - both of which are just as potent and theatrical as his father’s.

Wolf treats us to a tour of his new signature semi-hollowbody EVH model, the SA126, with details from EVH managing director Matt Bruck. But he doesn’t hold out on the family jewels: Wolf shares the story of his father’s iconic Frankenstein Strat and brings it on the show, with some extra dirt on his dad’s journey from Marshalls to his signature Peavey 5150 amps. When Shifty asks who’s stewarding his father’s invaluable gear, Wolf eases our concerns: “If the world ended, they would still be okay,” he grins.