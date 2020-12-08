WOLFGANG VAN HALEN To Takeover Sirius XM’s Classic Rewind On December 10

In light of Eddie Van Halen’s tragic passing earlier this year, his son, Wolfgang Van Halen will host his first-ever radio takeover on Sirius XM’s Classic Rewind (Ch. 25) to honor his dad, Eddie Van Halen, and play his solo band Mammoth WVH’s new track, “Distance,” and more songs on December 10 at 5 PM ET and PT. Stream Classic Rewind here.

Throughout the show, the Van Halen bassist will be spinning some of his (and his dad’s) favorite classic rock, including plenty of iconic VH jams and “Distance,” which was written in Eddie’s memory. Throughout Wolfgang Van Halen’s visit, fans can hear him rock out, discuss music he and Eddie bonded over, and share the story of his new solo project.

Later this month, be sure to catch Volume Remembers: Eddie Van Halen when it premieres on Volume (Ch. 106) on December 22 at 12 PM ET. Throughout the hour, Trunk Nation host Eddie Trunk will shine a light on the life and legacy of the greatest rock guitarist of this generation, complete with interviews from Wolfgang, former Van Halen bandmate Sammy Hagar, Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello, Mike McCready of Pearl Jam, and others.

Wolfgang’s solo band, Mammoth WVH, hit the top spot on Billboard’s Hot Hard Rock Songs chart with their single, “Distance”. The song also hit the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart at #9 and #1 and #2 on the Hard Rock Digital Song Sales and Rock Digital Song Sales charts.

The emotional video for the song can be found below.

Mammoth WVH, will play their first official show at the 2021 edition of the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, CA. The event will run from October 7th - 10th and Mammoth WVH will play on the evening of October 10th.

Mammoth WVH features Wolfgang Van Halen (vocals, guitar), Frank Sidoris (guitar / Slash featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators), Ronnie Ficaro (bass) and Garrett Whitlock (drums / Tremonti).

(Photo - Travis Shinn)