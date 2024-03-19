WOLFHEART Sign To Reigning Phoenix Music

Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM) is proud to announce the signing of Finnish melodic death metal pack, Wolfheart.

Much admired for their powerful combination of brutal riffs and complex melodies, the band are another varied addition to the RPM roster. Wolfheart have continuously developed their sound after their foundation by skillful mastermind Tuomas Saukkonen in 2013, and being one of the most captivating acts of the Finnish metal scene made them gather a huge global following over the years.

Guitarist/vocalist and founder Saukkonen comments on the deal: "I am confident that signing to Reigning Phoenix Music is an exciting game changer for us and RPM is nothing but the right place to continue conquering the world with our art. The future looks brighter than ever and excitement is an understatement for what we feel about the forthcoming co-operation and adventures."

RPM managing director Jochen Richert adds on the promising union: "It's exciting times for us at RPM as we welcome this death metal groove bulldozer to our family. There's not many bands out there who are nearly as good as Wolfheart at fusing brutality and melody."

The group completed by Vageliss Karzis (guitars, vocals), Lauri Silvonen (bass, vocals; Bloodred Hourglass) and drummer Joonas Kauppinen are experiencing a high of their creative work period and are working with high pressure on new material, which fans can already look forward to. Originally starting as Saukkonen's solo project and immediately receiving overwhelming feedback for their debut album Winterborn (2015), Wolfheart have reached a good status and are recognized internationally. Their powerful appearances at renown festivals as well as many tours around the globe brought them many following metalheads, and their signing to RPM now cements their worth in the music world.

Before Wolfheart continuing their journey with a new album under the aegis of Reigning Phoenix Music, the quartet will embark on an Australian tour with Italian symphonic death metallers Fleshgod Apocalypse in March but also visit Eastern European countries in support of their latest album King Of The North in May, followed by select summer festival appearances. As if this wasn't enough, the band will join Sweden's melodic death metal pioneers Dark Tranquillity and Portuguese dark/gothic metal icons Moonspell on a recently announced 24-date European run in October/November. Opening support will come from German melodic death metallers Hiraes.

Find the band's live itinerary here.

Wolfheart are:

Tuomas Saukkonen - vocals, guitars

Vageliss Karzis - guitars, vocals

Lauri Silvonen - bass, vocals

Joonas Kauppinen - drums

(Photo - Valtteri Hirvonen)