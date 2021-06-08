WOR Announce New Drummer

Following a year highlighted by postponed tours and the tragedy of living through a global pandemic, North Carolina, USA groove metal warriors WoR announced that they had parted ways with drummer Hunter Crews. Crews was featured on WoR’s debut record Prisoners released in 2020 via Bungalo Records/Universal Music Group.

The band officially announced that Dylan Jenkins wwill be joining WoR as the new drummer. Jenkins' lightning fast playing style perfectly complements WoR’s sound and direction. Jenkins has been rehearsing and recording with the band since late 2020, as they gear up for a series of festival and tour dates in late 2021.

The band comments:

"We are thrilled to officially announce that Dylan Jenkins is the new drummer of WoR. Dylan has been rehearsing with us for the better part of the last year and has injected new life into the older songs as well as being a key contributor to the song writing process as we continue to work on our second album. We would also like to thank Hunter Crews for his contributions and wish him the best of luck in all his future endeavours."

Jenkins adds:

"I've had a blast working with WoR. Giving some new life to the songs. I'm really excited to get to work on the new stuff and for the future."

To demonstrate the band's new chemistry, they are also sharing a new promo video to showcase Jenkins' monster sound behind the kit: