WORMWOOD Announce New August Release Date For Arkivet Album

Swedish black metal outfit, Wormwood, offer the following comment about the release of their new album, Arkivet:

"Due to the spring's problems in the Suez Canal and Covid-19, we unfortunately have to announce that the Arkivet release will be postponed. This is because the vinyl pressing plant hasn't been able to deliver on time, due to a lack of materials from the factories.

This is terribly sad news for us, but unfortunately beyond our ability to speed up. The new release date is set for August 27th. We apologize to all of you who have pre-ordered the album, but urge you to wait another month. It will be worth it."

Pre-order the album here.

Arkivet tracklisting:

"The Archive"

"Overgrowth"

"End Of Message"

"My Northern Heart"

"Ensamheten"

"The Slow Drown"

"The Gentle Touch Of Humanity"

"The Archive" video: