WORMWOOD Share New Track "Stjärnfall"; Lyric Video

Sweden's Wormwood have released their new album, The Star, following up its predecessors Nattarvet and Arkivet - both albums that helped the band soar up the national charts and led to numerous nominations for prestigious awards.

The release of The Star, concludes Wormwood's trilogy about death. Nattarvet was about the grim famine that plagued the people in the 19th-century Nordic region. Arkivet focused on the inevitable downfall of mankind and The Star tells the story of the end of the universe. The Star is the most accurate, personal, and melancholic work in their discography to date. The album features all of Wormwood's trademarks: serene passages, furious chaos, and heart-wrenching melodies.

Check out the new video for "Stjärnfall" below.

Renowned metal producer Sverker Widgren from Wing Studios in Stockholm lent his expertise to the mixing and mastering of The Star, to ensure a sound experience that matches the grandiose approach of the band's vision.

The Star tracklisting:

"Stjärnfall"

"A Distant Glow"

"Liminal"

"Galactic Blood"

"Thousand Doorless Rooms"

"Suffer Existence"

"Ro"