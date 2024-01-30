Would OZZY OSBOURNE Rather Go To Heaven, Or Hell? - "Heaven... I've Been In Hell"; Video

The latest episode of The Osbournes Podcast is available for streaming below.

Episode description: Ozzy and Sharon - the dynamic duo - back at it again. Sharon returned from the UK with major updates on the Welder’s house. Later on, the pair take on an array of hard-hitting "Would You Rather" questions that will leave you in stitches and deep in thought. Inspired by the Reddit "WouldYouRather," Ozzy and Sharon dive into thought-provoking dilemmas, including choosing between heaven and hell, navigating awkward party moments, and even the emotional decision of switching back your genetic child after a mix-up. It’s an unforgettable journey into the minds of Ozzy and Sharon, concluding with a surprise twist involving celebrity crushes.

For those just tuning in, the Osbournes are not your typical family. This iconic clan, headed by the legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne and the indomitable Sharon Osbourne, became household names with their reality TV series in the early 2000s. They've since solidified their legacy by sharing their unfiltered views, wild adventures, and the rollercoaster ride of their lives, making them a constant source of intrigue and entertainment.

If candid conversations, laugh-out-loud moments, and a peek into the world of rock royalty are your jam, "The Osbournes Podcast" is a must-listen. Whether it's Ozzy's iconic tales from his days as the Prince of Darkness, Sharon's empowering journey in the entertainment industry, Kelly and Jack's adventures growing up Osbourne, or just some plain old family banter, there's never a dull moment. Stay tuned and get ready to hop aboard the Crazy Train!