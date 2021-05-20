XAEL Feat. Members Of NILE, THE RETICENT, RAPHEUMETS WELL Present Video For "Srai, The Demon Of Erring"

Xael (ft. members of Nile, The Reticent, Rapheumets Well) are conjuring the resurrection of “Srai - The Demon Of Erring” with their new music video in support of their latest album sci-fi escapade Bloodtide Rising, released this past February via Pavement Entertainment.

The video, which can be seen below, is the next visual exploration into the fictional sci-fi world created by band founder and drummer Joshua “Nassaru” Ward, who explains the album in further detail:

“In Xael, we are trying to not only create some brutal and primal metal, but cultivate the fusion of storytelling and epic adventures. We are building a multiverse with diverse planets and odd-powerful creatures, taking listeners on a journey. This specific album follows the ‘watchers’ as we are assimilated into the vile and mysterious world of Vuul Athmar. It is a tragic love story turned horror. Musically, we incorporate tribal elements, Asian and traditional folk instruments, and an array of vocals to capture the variety of emotions. Though there was a global pandemic, we worked hard to bring this musical odyssey alive and we are excited to finally share it.”

Hailing from the American Carolinas, Xael brings forth with them epic symphonic death metal like no other. Their new album entitled Bloodtide Rising is a concept record rooted in a science fiction universe that Xael revolves all their music around. The extreme symphonic release chronicles the journey of a character named Darmak, an immortal who is trying to find purpose in a chaotic and complex multiverse.

Xael was initially meant to be a personal project by drummer Joshua “Nassaru” Ward, however, when other musicians showed interest it evolved into a full-fledged project with each member contributing equally towards this current full length and the band's first album “The Last Arbiter” (2018).

Fans of progressive and brutal metal along with sci-fi enthusiasts will take interest in what Xael is doing. It’s different, and listeners can get lost in the complex multiverse that they have conceived. Epic and extreme, it is recommended for fans of Septicflesh, Fleshgod Apocalypse, and Nile.

Tracklisting:

"Suun Rai Aru (Passion Begets Ruin)"

"As Decreed: The Law Of Vuul Athmar"

"The Waste Of Dreadrift"

"Srai - The Demon Of Erring"

"Dark World Mirrors"

"Bloodtide Rising" (ft. Mathieu Marcotte of Augury)

"The Red Odyssey"

"The Red Odyssey Part 2: The Temple Of The Sky Eater"

"The Odium And The Contrition"

"Bloodtide Rising" video:

"The Waste Of Dreadrift" video:

In live news, Xael will be hitting the road in 2022 to support Sweden's Bloodbath as they tour North America. Confirmed shows are as listed:

May 2022

22 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

23 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

24 - Montreal, QC - L'Astral

25 - Toronto, ON - Opera House