XAEL Feat. Members Of NILE, THE RETICENT, RAPHEUMETS WELL Release “Bloodtide Rising” Music Video

Hailing from the Carolinas in the US comes Xael (ft. members of Nile, The Reticent, Rapheumets Well), bringing with them epic symphonic death metal like no other. They have recently released an album entitled Bloodtide Rising (February 12, 2021) and now have a music video for the title track, which features guests Mathieu Marcotte (guitarist from Augury and Humanoid) and Nate Miller (Chinese Violin).

The title track was the first song written for the new album, and thus sets the tone of the entire full length. It is primal and epic, showcasing the brutal nature of the main antagonist of the record's story.

Xael explains the track and album in their own words: “It’s an auditory odyssey, it’s brutal and emotional all at once. The story of the album really focuses on the members of the band who are called the “watchers of Xan” in which we navigate the different worlds. This album focuses on our arrival to Vuul Athmar as our characters are sold off from the prison of Dreadrift. We craft our own multiverse and create our own lore. The entire band is crafted from the dark and complex set of dimensions.”

The video for the album's title track can be found below.

Bloodtide Rising is a concept album rooted in a science fiction universe that Xael revolves all their music around. The extreme symphonic release chronicles the journey of a character named Darmak, an immortal who is trying to find purpose in a chaotic and complex multiverse.

Xael was initially meant to be a personal project by drummer Joshua “Nassaru” Ward, however, when other musicians showed interest it evolved into a full-fledged project with each member contributing equally towards this current full length and the band's first album The Last Arbiter (2018).

Fans of progressive and brutal metal along with sci-fi enthusiasts will take interest in what Xael is doing. It’s different, and listeners can get lost in the complex multiverse that they have conceived. Epic and extreme, it is recommended for fans of Septicflesh, Fleshgod Apocalypse, and Nile.

Tracklisting:

"Suun Rai Aru (Passion Begets Ruin)"

"As Decreed: The Law of Vuul Athmar"

"The Waste of Dreadrift"

"Srai - The Demon of Erring"

"Dark World Mirrors"

"Bloodtide Rising" (ft. Mathieu Marcotte of Augury)

"The Red Odyssey"

"The Red Odyssey Part 2: The Temple of the Sky Eater"

"The Odium and the Contrition"

"Bloodtide Rising" video:

Album lineup:

Joshua Niemeyer - Vocals

Daniel Presnell - Guitar

Chris Hathcock - Guitar, Clean vocals

Brad Parris - Bass vocals

Joshua “Nassaru” Ward - Drums, Keys, Vocals