Y&T – 1991’s Yesterday And Today Live Rereleased As Expanded Edition

Metal Blade Records has just released an expanded edition of Yesterday And Today Live from hard rock legends Y&T.

Yesterday And Today Live features 15 songs and more than 84 minutes of live Y&T recorded in 1990, with never-before-seen photos and two bonus tracks, “Earthshaker" and "Rescue Me." "Earthshaker" was originally on the first Yesterday And Today (self-titled) album in 1976, and "Earthshaker" was also the title of Y&T's 1981 third studio album; "Rescue Me" appears on the Earthshaker album. Both bonus tracks appear on all versions / variants of Yesterday And Today Live and are available at metalblade.com.

The iconic songs on Yesterday And Today Live (initially released in 1991) were written by the classic lineup of Dave Meniketti, drummer Leonard Haze, bassist Phil Kennemore, and guitarist Joseph Alves.

Singer/songwriter and guitarist Dave Meniketti says of the album: "Very happy to have this vinyl re-release of Yesterday And Today Live come together. This was recorded at a time when the band had decided to disband--however temporary that was--and these tracks were taken from what we considered were to be the last shows Y&T would perform. Because of our state of mind at the time, songs like ‘Hard Times’ were especially poignant. Even though the changing music industry had us in turmoil, the band was at the top of our game and these tracks give a good window into that time of our lives. I believe this is truly one of our finest Y&T live recordings."

Tracklisting:

“Mean Streak”

“Hurricane”

“Don’t Stop Runnin’”

“Struck Down”

“Winds Of Change”

“Black Tiger”

“Midnight In Tokyo”

“Beautiful Dreamer”

“Hard Times”

“I’ll Cry”

“I Believe In You”

“Squeeze”

“Forever”

“Earthshaker” (Bonus Track)

“Rescue Me” (Bonus Track)