Y&T Frontman DAVE MENIKETTI Will "Know In About 6 Months If The Treatments Worked And If He Will Be Cancer Free"

In February 2022, Y&T frontman, Dave Meniketti, revealed that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer. Today, the band issues the following update on Dave's health.

A message states: "He is feeling good, though he still gets a bit tired when exercising - which has us all confident that cancelling the EU/UK tour was a smart move allowing him the time to recover. He'll know in about 6 months if the treatments worked and if he will then be cancer free, but he has no reason to think otherwise. We'll keep the show schedule light for a while, so come out to a show near you or plan a trip to a Y&T show or two."

Meanhwhile, the band have announced a new show, on Friday, March 31, 2023 at Warnors Theater in Fresno, CA. Tickets here.

Catch Y&T Catch Y&T this weekend at the following shows:

