YES / ASIA Legend STEVE HOWE To Release Guitarscape Album In September

Guitarist Steve Howe releases his new solo album, Guitarscape, on September 27 via his own HoweSound label. The album will be available on CD, vinyl and digital downloads, including Dolby Atmos. Pre-order the album here.

Guitarscape marks a new chapter for the YES and Asia legend as he presents, what amounts to, a guitar masterclass. “What I’m doing,” said Steve, “is focusing on what I do well and what I love to do.”

Guitarscape features 14 new instrumental tracks in a host of musical styles, from rock through to acoustic and classical, each bearing that unmistakable Steve Howe sound. Steve plays acoustic, electric, steel and bass guitars along with keyboards and is joined by his son Dylan on drums. Steve has written all of the tracks and produced the album.

“This album has given me the opportunity to do something different,” says Steve. “I bought a Novation Summit keyboard and found that it had a wealth of inspiring sounds. It gave me a golden opportunity to create my own keyboard structures – chordal movements and structures that I thought were a bit different. I think differently on a keyboard, I don’t see the chords looking the same but then I had fun playing around with the guitar to see where that goes.

“I’ve utilized most of the colours, as I like to I think of my styles, and I’m always pleased when I hear them running through and it moves from a steel, maybe, to a Spanish guitar. Because it’s a different sort of album, I’m not using terribly conventional chord sequences but things that give me a fresh feeling and opportunities to improvise and stretch out as well as be melodic and make this a nice tuneful experience.

“I began feeding the tracks to Dylan. We get on great and he seems to know what to play around my guitar, it’s almost instinctive. Dylan and I fit together really beautifully. We’ve had the chance to do this together, so it’s wonderful.

“The bass parts and the keyboards are pretty interesting, everything had to be interesting but also work together. I like doing things that are super fresh and this album says what I am today.”

Guitarscape tracklisting:

"Hail Storm"

"Spring Board"

"Distillations"

"Up Stream"

"Secret Mission"

"Passing Thoughts"

"Touch The Surface"

"Spring Rhyme"

"Equinox"

"Seesaw"

"Gone West"

"Suma"

"Spring Tide"

"Steel Breeze"

- All tracks written by Steve Howe

- Produced by Steve Howe

- Assembled and mixed by Curtis Schwartz

(Photo - Steve Burnett)