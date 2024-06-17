YNGWIE MALMSTEEN Announces "The 40th Anniversary" US Tour With Support From KURT DEIMER
Swedish guitar virtuoso Yngwie Malmsteen, has announced a string of US tour dates in September/October/November. Support on "The 40th Anniversary Tour" will be provided by Kurt Deimer, who joins the tour on September 27.
Says Malmsteen: "Excited to announce I’ll be embarking on a new USA tour celebrating forty years of my solo career. Can’t wait to see you all on the road - you’re not going to want to miss this 🎸💥
Tickets will be available from Tuesday, June 18, at 12 PM (noon). Get them here.
Dates:
September
26 - Ft Myers, FL - TBA
27 - Clearwater, FL - Capital Theater
28 - Mount Dora, FL - Mount Dora Music Hall
29 - Tallahassee, FL - The Moon
October
2 - Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theater
4 - Plattsburgh, NY - Srand Center
5 - Pawtucket, RI - The Met
6 - New Haven, CT - Toads Place
7 - Boston, MA - The Wilbur
9 - York, PA - Double Barrel Roadhouse
10 - Woodstock, NY - Colony Woodstock
11 - Millville, NJ - Levoy Theater
12 - Buffalo, NY - Electric City Music Hall
13 - St Charles, IL - Arcada Theater
16 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater
18 - Tacoma, WA - Temple Theater
19 - Dalles, OR - Granada Theater
20 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater
22 - Roseville, CA - Goldfields
24 - Los Angeles, CA - Saban Theater
25 - Anaheim, CA - Grove
26 - Agoura Hills, CA - Canyon Club
27 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues
30 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
November
1 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater
2 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center
3 - Austin, TX - Come & Take It Live
4 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
5 - Dallas, TX - Trees
7 - Covington, KY - Madison Theater
8 - Lorain, OH - Lorain Place
9 - Columbus, OH - King Of Clubs
10 - Leesburg, VA - Tallyho Theater
14 - Ashland, KY - Paramount Arts Center
15 - Oakmont, PA - Oaks Theater
16 - Newton, NJ - Newton Theater
18 - New York, NY - Grammercy