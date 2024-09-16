Young Guitar Phenomenon MAYA NEELAKANTAN Receives A Gift From “The Heart And Soul Of SLAYER”

Young guitar phenomenon Maya Neelakantan - described as an 11-year old guitarist showcasing her skills in genres like thrash metal, Tool songs and Indian Classical Carnatic music - has just received a valuable gift from a late thrash icon. She writes on Instagram:

"Something very special happened yesterday! I met Kathryn Hanneman, wife of the late Jeff Hanneman the legendary guitarist from Slayer! She’s so kind, caring and loving. When I talk to her I could see how much she misses Jeff Hanneman and we were talking about Jeff and the songs he created and I could understand how he was the heart and soul of Slayer. I’ve been friends with Ms Kathryn for a while and yesterday was the first time I’ve met her! She invited me and my family for dinner and after that she said she’s got something special for me. Then, I saw her walking in with this ESP guitar case and when she opened it up, inside the case I saw this beautiful ESP Tribute Limited Edition Jeff Hanneman Signature Guitar in Urban Camo and what’s special is this guitar is a very limited edition created by ESP as a tribute to Jeff Hanneman after he sadly passed away in 2013. They only made 666 numbers of this guitar. The guitar that she gifted to me was the first sample for this limited series and ESP gifted this to Ms Kathryn Hanneman shortly after Jeff Hanneman passed away. She treasured this for so long and for the first time, she’s passing this on to me trusting me that’ll I’ll keep this treasure safe forever. ❤️ This is too big! For her to be passing on something she’s cherished, is so important in memory of Jeff Hanneman himself and that means so much to her and then for her to give that to me is something I’m really struggling to explain in words because this really touched my heart. I promise to Jeff Hanneman’s family that this guitar will always be safe with me and it’s my honor that I have a very important treasure from the Jeff Hanneman legacy. Having this guitar really is priceless because it has a connection that’s beyond anything and that has really touched my heart. So thank you Ms Kathryn Hanneman for everything and I will make you proud and will keep the Jeff Hanneman legacy alive. ❤️❤️❤️”



Maya performed “Curse Of The Legions Of Death” with Testament at the House Of Blues in Las Vegas last Friday (September 13th).

Watch footage below: