Your Roadmap: How to Shred Like Tom Morello

Plenty of guitarists -- especially those who prefer alternative rock and similar genres -- look up to Tom Morello. Tom is perhaps best known as the lead guitarist for the band Rage Against the Machine. And while he's an excellent songwriter, Tom also has some serious shredding ability. It might seem impossible to reach Tom's level of playing ability, but with the right level of practice and dedication, you can get there too. If you want to learn how to shred like Tom Morello, here's a great place to start.

1. Do Stamina Exercises

One of the hardest things about learning to shred is figuring out how to level up your playing. You don't go from being an intermediate guitarist to a fretboard wizard overnight, so you'll need to start somewhat slowly.

Steve Stine, an acclaimed guitar instructor, recommends a simple yet effective exercise to start. On the low E (or any note you want), play a series of rhythmic eighth notes for three minutes straight. In this portion, play each note with a downstroke.

Then, do the same exercise, but use alternate picking (alternating downstrokes and upstrokes). The trick here is to use a metronome and to only play at a speed that feels comfortable (and that you can maintain for the full three minutes). Once you've mastered slower speed, you can increase the tempo. You can see this exercise demonstrated and explained in this video.

This exercise can seem dull, especially for guitarists who are eager to move onto more exciting things. But it helps you build up right-hand stamina, which is vitally important if you want to be able to shred one day.

2. Practice Scales

If you've watched Tom Morello launch into a guitar solo and wanted to do the same, learning scales will help you start to get there. Often, solos (improvised and otherwise) are based at least in part on a scale. But if you've just begun to take a deep dive into scales, you might be blindsided by the sheer variety -- from Ionian to Mixolydian to Phrygian, you could spend a lifetime working with scales and still not master all of them.

Most guitar instructors advise guitar students to start with the minor pentatonic scale. If you aim to be a rock guitarist like Tom Morello, the minor pentatonic scale will serve as the baseline for countless solos. This video lesson gives you a comprehensive walkthrough of this useful scale.

3. Start Improvising Solos

Once you've got the minor pentatonic scale (or another scale of your choice) down, practicing using it will help cement your knowledge. This video offers some useful guidance if you're just starting to improvise, and it also shows you some of the valuable similarities between the minor pentatonic scale and other scales.

Improvising will take a bit to get the hang of, but if you think of it as an exploration, you can have a lot of fun with it. A great way to start is to get a backing track in the appropriate key.

This video shows you how to use the A minor pentatonic to improvise over a backing track in the key of A. You can even start by playing the scale itself over the track. And if covering the whole scale seems intimidating, you can even confine yourself to one or two strings in the early stages.

when you improvise, let your ear be your guide. In the early stages, you probably will end up playing a few things that don't sound great. But with some practice in different keys, you'll eventually become a proficient improviser.

4. Add Some Flavor

Like every great guitarist, Tom Morello plays with feeling. But if you're a shredder-in-training, you may not be sure what you need to do technically to play with feeling. One technique that's used frequently in both rock and blues is string bending. This technique lets you raise or lower the pitch by bending a string up or down. Hammer-ons (when you press a finger down on the same string you've played a note on) and pull-offs (when you remove a finger from a string you've already played) are two other great ways to liven up your solos.

Depending on your experience level, you may or may not have played with these techniques before. But as you experiment with adding them into your playing, they'll soon become second nature.

5. Start Building Speed

Tom Morello is able to solo with blistering speed -- something countless players want to be able to do. But when you're taking the first steps to learn to shred, it's easy to become frustrated with yourself because you feel like you can't play fast enough.

Part of learning speed is repetition. As you become more familiar with playing a given part of a song, it will become easier to play it faster over time. But there are also dedicated speed exercises that can help you build both the speed and the dexterity you need to shred.

This video introduces a few different exercises to try. One is the well-known 1-2-3-4 drill. On each string, you fret the note on the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th fret. You can then repeat it down the neck.

The main thing to keep in mind with this exercise and any other speed drill is that you need to make sure accuracy comes first. Playing fast isn't really useful if it's buzzy and inaccurate. Building the tempo gradually takes some patience.

Final Thoughts

Hopefully, you enjoyed our list and feel more confident about your shredding journey. Remember to be patient with yourself and to stick to a daily practice routine, and you should see steady improvement over time. But what do you think? Did we leave out any valuable tips? Please let us know in the comments, and don't forget to share if you found it helpful!