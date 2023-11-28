ZAKK SABBATH Take On BLACK SABBATH's Paranoid And Master Of Reality With New Double Album, Doomed Forever Forever Doomed, Out In March

Zakk Sabbath are back with an even more massive dose of pure Black Sabbath worship! Celebrating more than 50 years of Birmingham 's most famous four, the 'inventors' of heavy metal are being honoured by the preeminent tribute trio led by guitarist and singer Zakk Wylde with the double album, Doomed Forever Forever Doomed. This loving tribute contains the Americans' brilliant take on Black Sabbath's second and third full-lengths, the classic heavy metal masterpieces Paranoid (1970) and Master Of Reality (1971).

Zakk Sabbath were founded by Black Label Society guitarist and singer Zakk Wylde, who is widely renowned for his many years as lead guitarist for Ozzy Osbourne and now Pantera, as a tribute to the English heavy metal pioneers Black Sabbath.

Initially playing shows with a rotating lineup, Zakk Sabbath released a 12" EP entitled Live in Detroit in 2017.

Having solidified a stable cast with the addition of Ozzy Osbourne and Rob Zombie bass player Blasko and Joey Castillo on drums (also of Danzig and Queens Of The Stone Age), Zakk Sabbath were inspired by the 50th anniversary of Black Sabbath's self-titled debut full-length, tellingly released on Friday the 13th in 1970, to enter the studio for a proper homage to a record which changed music forever.

In a productive DIY process, the songs of the "Black Sabbath" album were faithfully recorded live in the studio following the spirit of the original, which was famously captured in just one day in 1969. Zakk Sabbath respectfully added their own flair to make for a slightly different flavour, revisiting various live renditions and extending a solo here or slowing things down there, because that's what the originators tended to do on stage.

Zakk Sabbath released their tribute to the monumental heavy metal milestone under the title Vertigo in 2020, a nod to Black Sabbath's legendary label Vertigo Records.

Vertigo was heaped with praise from critics and fans alike. The trio's first full-length also became a massive global success, underscored by impressive Billboard chart entries such as #5 on the US Hard Music chart, #7 on the Current Rock Albums chart and #27 on the Billboard Top Albums chart. Abroad, it was ranked #1 in Metal Albums in France and #3 on the German Album chart, as well as #9 on the UK Top 40 Rock/Metal chart.

Love will get you far, and pure passion for classic metal drives Zakk Sabbath beyond all else. With the double album Doomed Forever Forever Doomed, they erect an even more monolithic monument to Black Sabbath than before. Time to bang heads again to these beautifully revisited songs that easily rank among the most influential and consequential ever composed by humans!

Doomed Forever Forever Doomed will be released on March 1 via Magnetic Eye Records as 2CD Digisleeve, and as a Gatefold 2LP on transparent red vinyl, on transparent purple vinyl, on black vinyl, and on tape cassette. Pre-order here.

Artwork layout by Łukasz Jaszak.

Doomed Forever tracklisting:

"War Pigs"

"Paranoid"

"Planet Caravan"

"Iron Man"

"Electric Funeral"

"Hand Of Doom"

"Rat Salad"

"Fairies Wear Boots"

Forever Doomed tracklisting:

"Sweet Leaf"

"After Forever"

"Embryo"

"Children Of The Grave"

"Orchid"

"Lord Of This World"

"Solitude"

"Into The Void"



- Recorded at the Black Vatican & Clear Lake Audio

- Produced by Zakk Wylde

- Engineered by Jay Ruston & Adam Fuller

Zakk Sabbath's upcoming tour dates are listed below.

December

5 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

6 - Pomona, CA - Glass House

8 - Stateline, NV - Harrah's Lake Tahoe - South Shore Room

9 - Chico, CA - Senator Theater

11 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

12 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

13 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

15 - Boise, ID - Revolution Concert House

16 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

17 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theater

18 - Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall

20 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

21 - Seattle, WA - Neptune

22 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

28 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

29 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Event Center

30 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

31 - Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues

January

3 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!

5 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

6 - Boston, MA - The Paradise Rock Club

7 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl

9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

10 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew’s Hall

12 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

13 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

14 - St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

16 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

17 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theater

19 - Tucson, AZ - Encore

20 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco

Lineup:

Zakk Wylde - guitar, vocals

Blasko - bass

Joey "C" Castillo - drums

(Photo - SPKR)