ZAKK WYLDE Offering Stage-Played Guitars As Part Of PANTERA's US Tour VIP Package Upgrade

During Pantera's upcoming US tour, guitar legend Zakk Wylde will be selling his stage-played guitars as part of the deluxe Stage Played VIP Upgrade package available via Sound Rink. The upgrade includes a meet & greet with Zakk and a Zakk Wylde Audio Barbarian guitar in a choice Orange Buzzsaw, Genesis Bullseye, or Purple Blizzard finishes.

Go to this location for the upgrade.

Pantera, one of the most successful and influential bands in heavy metal history, have announced their long awaited return to the stage. They will be touring North America this summer with Lamb Of God as special guests.

One of the most anticipated tours of 2023, this celebration tour includes original members Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown, joined by Zakk Wylde (guitar) and Charlie Benante (drums). In December 2022, they kicked off the highly anticipated return in Mexico City to incredible reviews.

Produced by Live Nation, the 20-city tour kicks off on Tuesday, July 28 in Burgettstown, PA at The Pavilion at Star Lake making stops in Milwaukee, Toronto, Austin, Denver, and more before wrapping up in Bristow, VA on September 15 at Jiffy Lube Live.

Fans can also see Pantera at their recently announced support dates during Metallica’s North America Stadium tour dates in 2023 & 2024 and headlining major rock festivals in 2023 including Rockfest, Inkcarceration, and more.

Tickets for the North American tour go on sale starting Friday, January 27 starting at 10 AM, local time on LiveNation.com. Citi is the official card of the Pantera tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, January 24 at 10 AM, local time until Thursday, January 26 at 10 PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit citientertainment.com.

May

20 - Daytona, FL - Welcome to Rockville*

July

13 - Cadott, WI - Rockfest*

15 - Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration*

28 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

29 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

31 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater#

August

2 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

4 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium^

5 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

6 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

8 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

9 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

11 - Montreal, QC - Olympique Stadium^

12 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

15 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

17 - Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

18 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium^

20 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

23 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

25 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium^

26 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

29 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

31 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

September

1 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium^

3 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma*

7 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater

8 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

10 - Alton, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Festival*

12 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

14 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

15 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

23 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life*

October

7 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock*

November

3 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America’s Center^

10 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field

* Festival date

# Support act TBD

^ Pantera support for Metallica dates

Pantera got its start in Arlington, TX with its best-known lineup, consisting of founding members drummer Vinnie Paul and guitarist Dimebag Darrell, along with bassist Rex Brown and vocalist Philip Anselmo. Pantera is credited with the development and popularization of the groove metal subgenre. To date, the group has sold 20 million records worldwide and has received four Grammy nominations.