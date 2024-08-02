ZAKK WYLDE Ranks DIMEBAG DARRELL Alongside JIMI HENDRIX, EDDIE VAN HALEN, RANDY RHOADS - "It's His Writing"; Video

In the new video below, Zakk Wylde joins Joshua Toomey and Talk Toomey to discuss the upcoming Berzerkus festival and more.

Description: Zakk describes the Berzerkus Festival as a large-scale version of high school keg parties, bringing together friends and bands for a party. He emphasizes reaching out to friends in various bands, including Cody Jinks, to participate. The festival features diverse activities like beer tasting, food trucks, a car show, and a battle of the bands. Zakk reflects on celebrating the legacy of Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul through Pantera's music, noting the emotional impact on fans and the importance of honoring past musicians. He shares his personal connections and experiences, expressing excitement for the festival and the camaraderie within the Pantera camp.

Zakk speaks on learning Pantera songs on YouTube and how most of the time if he learns by ear, he will learn them more difficultly than they really are. Zakk expresses admiration for Dimebag Darrell’s unique writing style and chord choices, comparing him to other greats like Jimi Hendrix and Randy Rhoads. They note the interesting and unconventional aspects of Dime's compositions, highlighting how his choices made the music distinctive. Zakk enjoys discovering the deeper nuances in Dime’s work, which puts him in the same league as other legendary guitarists.

Zakk recalled his appearance on Aqua Teen Hunger Force, describing it as hilarious and the most ridiculous thing he had ever seen. He was asked to do a reading for the show, which he found hilarious despite not being very familiar with it beforehand. When discussing the riff from "No More Tears," Wylde credited its inspiration to Tony Iommi and detailed how it came together during rehearsals with bandmates contributing different parts. Reflecting on playing "in the round" on tour with Metallica and Pantera, he described the challenges of performing without stage monitors and adapting to various settings. Despite technical issues and the enormity of the shows, Wylde enjoyed the experience and emphasized the importance of entertaining the entire audience.

The above mentioned Berzerkus festival will take place on Saturday, September 14 at Poconos Park in Bushkill, Pennsylvania. Watch an announcement video below.

Berzerkus will be co-headlined by outlaw country music's Cody Jinks and Black Label Society. Berzerkers will rock out to an incredible festival lineup that will also include Clutch, Rival Sons, Black Stone Cherry, ZOSO (the ultimate Led Zeppelin experience), The Atomic Punks (a tribute to early Van Halen) and The Iron Maidens (the world’s only all-female tribute to Iron Maiden).

Black Label Society will hit the stage with the ferocious energy for which the band is known. Renowned for their electrifying live shows and heavy-hitting tracks, Black Label Society promises to bring the house down with their signature blend of hard rock and metal.

Cody Jinks, known for his authentic and outlaw country music, has captured the hearts of fans worldwide with his powerful lyrics and soul-stirring performances. As a dynamic performer and a rising star in the country music scene, Jinks is set to deliver a show that will resonate with fans. Jinks’ breakout 2016 album, I'm Not the Devil, reached No. 4 on the Billboard Country Albums chart, while a number of other albums such as Lifers, After the Fire, and The Wanting reached No. 2 on the same chart.

Berzerkus is expected to draw music enthusiasts from across the tri-state area, East Coast and beyond. Poconos Park is a short ride or drive from New York City, Philadelphia, Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, Newark, and Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton creating an electric atmosphere in the heart of the Pocono Mountains. Concertgoers can anticipate a full-day event with a car show, a music gear market, strong man competition, craft beer festival, battle of the bands, Miss Berzerkus contest and Ride For Dime a charity Harley ride in memory of Pantera’s guitar player Dimebag.

“Poconos Park is honored to work with Zakk Wylde to host Berzerkus in the Poconos!,” exclaims Poconos Park/From The Roots CEO John M. Oakes. “Integrating Zakk’s vision and passions into a fan-focused festival experience is going to be fun for all who attend.”

Don't miss your chance to witness Cody Jinks and Black Label Society take the stage at Poconos Park on September 14, 2024. For all info and to get your tickets visit Berzerkus.com.