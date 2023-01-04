ZEBRA Frontman RANDY JACKSON Announces US Solo Acoustic Dates

January 4, 2023, 7 minutes ago

Zebra frontman, Randy Jackson, has announced a string of solo acoustic dates in the US over the next few months. View the dates below, and find further details here.

Dates:

January
7 - Napper Tandy's Smithtown - Smithtown, NY
8 - Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame - Stony Brook, NY
14 - RiverView Theater - Shreveport, LA

February
11 - Wynfield’s - Satellite Beach, FL
24 - Plaza Theater - El Paso, TX

March
11 - Jacobsmeyer's Tavern - Granite City, IL
18 - Swamp Room - Metairie, LA

April
1 - Holland Center - Omaha, NE



