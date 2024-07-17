ZZ TOP’s BILLY F GIBBONS And THE BFG's To Perform At Fundraiser Event For "True South: An Antarctica Story"

Billy F Gibbons And The BFG'S are set tp perform at a fundraiser event for the feature documentary, True South: An Antarctica Story.

A message states: "Don't miss this magical evening full of food, drink, and especially great music at the beautiful Villa at the Vineyard in Driftwood, TX on July 30. We are rallying the troops to raise funds for an incredible independent feature documentary film being shot in Antarctica by National Geographic award-winning photographer Rodney Bursiel and Australian filmmaker James Douglas Cooper. Will you help us on our bold mission to create a cinematic, world-class, award-winning independent feature documentary and photography series worthy of a worldwide audience?"

For tickets and further information, head here. To learn more about the project, head here.