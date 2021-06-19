Baphomet is a horror movie starring Colin Ward, Giovanni Lombardo Radice, Matthan Harris, and Dani Filth. The Cradle Of Filth frontman plays Lon Carlson, an occult investigator, with a whopping five minutes of screen time during this 80 minute film; and the demon depicted on the cover of this Blu-ray has even less!

The plot involves a Satanic Cult that places several devastating curses on the Richardson family, after they refuse to sell their property in Napa Valley. Enter a white witch high priestess named Marybeth who, along with the local sheriff department, comes to the family’s aid. There’s sacrifices to Satan, murder, brief nudity, violence, guns, pentagrams, and inverted crosses. Baphomet is hokey yet mildly enjoyable as the storyline moves along at a quick pace, without any character development, and a few questionable turns in the script. Bonus features include: deleted & extended scenes, outtakes, a 2019 backstage interview with Dani Filth, teaser trailer, the Tank feat. Dani Filth “Shellshock” music video, behind the scenes pictures, character art, and storyboards.