BLACK STONE CHERRY - No Ceiling: Celebrating 20 Years

No Ceiling: Celebrating 20 Years Of Black Stone Cherry is a must-see, online-only, limited time pay-per-view experience. The 85-minute documentary / concert film debuted December 7th and is available until December 11th. Primarily filmed in April 2022 at Skydeck – which is a rooftop bar located on Broadway in Nashville, Tennessee – vocalist / guitarist Chris Robertson described the weather that evening as “absolutely, miserably, cold.” It takes a hell of a lot more than a chill in the air to stop BSC from delivering their homegrown Southern rock to a crowd of adoring fans, affectionately known as Cherry Heads.

This streaming event treats viewers to a handful of songs from that open-air nighttime concert; it’s a pity the entire setlist wasn’t included. However, rousing renditions of “White Trash Millionaire” and “Lonely Train” are present, as well as a stunning cover of “Evil”, featuring special guest Jared James Nichols. Interspersed between the Music City marvel is cool archival footage, a heartwarming unplugged performance of “Like I Roll”, as well as an interview conducted by Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale. The Q&A session is candid and revealing, topped off by Lzzy joining the boys for an acoustic rendition of their breathtaking ballad, “Peace Is Free”. Looking back on 20 years together, drummer John Fred humbly, but ever so accurately sums it all up by saying, “The excitement has never left our band.”