BOMBER - Nocturnal Creatures

Sweden’s Bomber explode like a bright fireworks display on their debut full-length Nocturnal Creatures. Can see why they caught Napalm’s attention as there is certainly accessible material as the Swedes exude a classic confidence and energy that earns comparisons to Thin Lizzy and the vibrancy of Cheap Trick. Nocturnal Creatures is a celebration of rock ‘n’ roll – an album for the vinyl age with ten songs and a 38 minute running time.

It’s hard not to enjoy the upbeat “Fever Eyes”, the cleverly titled street-stalking “Black Pants Magic”, or the wild desperation of “Hungry For Your Heart”. While Bomber nails down the sturdy mid-tempo rockers, they are not afraid to show a different side of themselves with the volcanic “A Walk Of Titans (Hearts Will Break)”, the airy, bass-led instrumental “Kassiopeia”, or the atmospheric, thunderous and progressive like “Aurora”.

Singer Anton Sköld sings with confidence and energy that is apt and can also be gritty when the time calls for it. The leads are kept melodic and tasteful without going over the edge; Max Huddén does a great job on the axe teetering choosing wisely when to show some aggression (“The Tiger”) and when to keep chords upbeat.

An exciting, good-time rock ‘n’ roll album. Strap on the leather pants and head into the night with Bomber; intrigued to see how the future plays out for these guys!