BONE TOWER - We All Will Die One Day

Halifax-based Bone Tower create a horrible, horrible grinding death metal noise here on their debut, We All Will Die One Day, the eight-song EP barely clocking in at nine minutes, which sounds like math done right to me. Right away I'm thinking Full Of Hell, with the massive wall-of-noise production and grinding death, but there are also hints of Kurt Ballou-produced metallic hardcore bands like All Pigs Must Die or—not just saying this because the name reminded me—Pig Destroyer and their unsettling grindcore, or even fellow Canucks Fuck The Facts with their relentless experimentation.

Bone Tower do it all right here, the noise interludes (yes, they manage to find time for that) creating an atmosphere before the grindcore comes crashing back in, everything packing an unreal punch, this trio checking off every box I need in a nine-minute grind EP, this one absolutely energizing me while simultaneously destroying me, which, yes, is exactly what I need in a nine-minute grind EP. There are overtones of death metal here, yes, but really ragged and drunken death, like Hollowman-era Entombed covered by the members of Converge on the one night every decade they all get blackout drunk.

In other words, very well done, and considering the fact that this band formed in February 2021, consider me floored.