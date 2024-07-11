BRIDEAR - Born Again

Born Again is an apt title for Bridear’s fifth-full length. They are poised to reach a wider, bigger audience with their mesh of metalcore, power metal, trad metal with j-rock, j-pop chorus work. The Japanese all-female group are consistent with their attack promoting stellar musicianship backed by Kimi’s energetic vocals (sung in a mix of English and Japanese).

The guitar duo of Ayumi and Moe make Bridear an enticing group due to their playing abilities incorporating neo-classical, shredding, and soaring melodicism. These elements elevate the band’s status – “Scar Of Reunion” would make classic Helloween smile and “Fight It Down” also possesses that European power metal spirit, just with a little more attitude.

The core-ish influences with the growling leave their mark as well and one’s enjoyment will be reflected how much they enjoy the metalcore sound which hits right in the driving grooves of opener “Still Burning”, the breakdowns of the thumping “Cult” before its poppy chorus, and the chugs of “No Angels” (the only real miss on Born Again.)

“Braver Words” (great title!) cuts through with glaring keys and sees the instruments at their heaviest with punchy, catchy vocals. It’s a highlight along with “Scar Of Reunion”, “Fight It Down” and closer “Die Like This” featuring Dream Evil’s Nick Night as guest vocalist.

Fredrik Nordström (In Flames, HammerFall) is responsible for the production and shows that Bridear meant business working with one of the best in the business. In some instances Kimi’s voice could have been beefier in the mix, but Born Again is a modern, clean sounding effort with warm bass, lively drums, and crisp guitars.

While personally would love to see Bridear fully embrace power metal, I don’t think they want to be another Lovebites. With that said, their mix of influences with steady songwriting makes Born Again a winner which will elevate them to new heights.