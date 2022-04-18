BURNING - Scourge Of Humanity

Second full-length by this band from the Netherlands who have been around since 2014. Part of the New Wave of Traditional Heavy Metal, Burning remind me of Satan, Cloven Hoof from the old guard, and Cauldron with the old school riffs, twin leads, and monotone vocal.

Opening track "Black Pope" has both moments from NWOBHM and Candlemass doom in the slower parts. Twin guitars start "Keep Me Safe" before the change to main guitars, with accenting leads. Chugging riffs and rhythm on "Leatherface" with a melodic vocal chorus flows, more guitar and bass interplay and ex Iron Maiden guitarist Dennis Stratton plays the solo on "Bodyfarm". Title track opens ominous like Show No Mercy Slayer with whammy bar action before settling in to the rhythm, "Follow The Crowd" changes up the type of riffing, and "Taking Out The Thrash" in the spirit of Exciter, Razor, Anvil. The closing track, "You Are Invited", may be the strongest arrangement as it moves about to the chorus vocal and clean guitar break. Eight songs, only 37 minutes it gets in and out like many albums from the ‘80s.

I'm not completely invested but it’s a decent album with a couple tunes I'd go back to. A solid name to add to the list from the new generation. See what you think.